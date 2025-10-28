MSCI (MSCI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, MSCI (MSCI) reported revenue of $793.43 million, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.47, compared to $3.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $799.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.37, the EPS surprise was +2.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes : $2.21 billion compared to the $2.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions : $988.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $984.65 million.

: $988.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $984.65 million. Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions : $2.39 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.39 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Retention Rate : 94.7% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 94.7% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Sustainability and Climate : $90.13 million compared to the $93.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $90.13 million compared to the $93.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Operating Revenues- Analytics : $182.17 million versus $184.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $182.17 million versus $184.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Operating Revenues- Index : $451.16 million compared to the $450.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $451.16 million compared to the $450.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total : $197.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $195.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

: $197.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $195.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets : $69.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $69.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring : $11.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

: $11.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%. Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees : $197.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $195.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

: $197.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $195.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Operating Revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $242.57 million compared to the $243.4 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MSCI have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

