MSCI (MSCI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that MSCI (MSCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $739.29 million, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MSCI metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate' of $84.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total' to reach $171.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Analytics' to come in at $171.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets' reaching $68.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes' will reach $1.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions' at $948.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $869.93 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' should come in at $2.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Retention Rate' will reach 93.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 92.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'All Other - Private Assets Run Rate' will reach $271.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $254.43 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Period Average AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity Indexes' should arrive at $1.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ESG and Climate Run Rate' will likely reach $349.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $320.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Index Retention Rate' stands at 94.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.2% in the same quarter last year.



