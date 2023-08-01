MSCI (MSCI) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 589.91

The average one-year price target for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has been revised to 589.91 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 554.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 474.70 to a high of 682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from the latest reported closing price of 548.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1775 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.45%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 89,314K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,097K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,610K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 25.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,351K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,173K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,866K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 12.63% over the last quarter.

MSCI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

