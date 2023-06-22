News & Insights

MSCI keeps eye on Nigeria classification after recent FX changes

June 22, 2023 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - MSCI will continue to consult with market participants on a potential reclassification of Nigeria to standalone market from frontier market after recent moves to liberalize foreign exchange trading, the index provider said on Thursday.

As part of its market classification review, MSCI also said it "welcomes" proposed measures aimed at improving international investors' accessibility to the Korean equity market. It may also consult further on the classification of Egypt "in case of further deterioration in market accessibility."

