MSCI Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $403.38 million, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $214.97 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292.21 million or $3.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $690.11 million from $576.21 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

