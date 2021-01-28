MSCI Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $156.22 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $122.78 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.74 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $443.66 million from $406.61 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $163.74 Mln. vs. $142.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.96 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q4): $443.66 Mln vs. $406.61 Mln last year.

