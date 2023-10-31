MSCI Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $259.66 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $216.59 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $274.06 million or $3.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $625.44 million from $560.64 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $259.66 Mln. vs. $216.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.27 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.32 -Revenue (Q3): $625.44 Mln vs. $560.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.