MSCI Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $182.36 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $136.98 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.84 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $425.33 million from $394.25 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $185.84 Mln. vs. $143.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q3): $425.33 Mln vs. $394.25 Mln last year.

