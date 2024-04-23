MSCI Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $255.95 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $238.73 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $280.23 million or $3.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $679.97 million from $592.22 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $255.95 Mln. vs. $238.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.22 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $679.97 Mln vs. $592.22 Mln last year.

