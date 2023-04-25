MSCI Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $238.73 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $228.42 million, or $2.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252.89 million or $3.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $592.22 million from $559.95 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $238.73 Mln. vs. $228.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.97 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.99 -Revenue (Q1): $592.22 Mln vs. $559.95 Mln last year.

