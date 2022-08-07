MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase MSCI's shares before the 11th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MSCI has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $496.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether MSCI has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately MSCI's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:MSCI Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see MSCI's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, MSCI has increased its dividend at approximately 27% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is MSCI an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like MSCI that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. MSCI ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while MSCI looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with MSCI and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

