MSCI Inc. Just Recorded A 26% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders might have noticed that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.7% to US$341 in the past week. Revenues were US$425m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.16, an impressive 26% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MSCI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for MSCI from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.86b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 18% to US$7.98. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.83 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$399. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MSCI at US$501 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$255. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting MSCI's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.0% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect MSCI to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on MSCI. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for MSCI going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for MSCI you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.