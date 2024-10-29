MSCI Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $280.90 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $259.66 million, or $3.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303.85 million or $3.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $724.71 million from $625.44 million last year.

MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $280.90 Mln. vs. $259.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.57 vs. $3.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $724.71 Mln vs. $625.44 Mln last year.

