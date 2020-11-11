MSCI Inc (MSCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $379.82, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSCI was $379.82, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $399.41 and a 73.71% increase over the 52 week low of $218.65.

MSCI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MSCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.69. Zacks Investment Research reports MSCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.3%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (GARD)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEAD with an increase of 15.04% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of MSCI at 4.17%.

