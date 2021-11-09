MSCI Inc (MSCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $653.81, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSCI was $653.81, representing a -2.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $669.72 and a 75.06% increase over the 52 week low of $373.48.

MSCI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). MSCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.25. Zacks Investment Research reports MSCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.91%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the msci Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (EPRE)

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVDG with an increase of 17.17% over the last 100 days. EPRE has the highest percent weighting of MSCI at 4.65%.

