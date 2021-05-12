MSCI Inc (MSCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $472.67, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSCI was $472.67, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $495.16 and a 58.04% increase over the 52 week low of $299.09.

MSCI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). MSCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.75. Zacks Investment Research reports MSCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.55%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSCI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IMCG with an increase of 2.74% over the last 100 days. IWP has the highest percent weighting of MSCI at 1.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.