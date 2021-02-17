MSCI Inc (MSCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSCI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSCI was $440.92, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $455.81 and a 101.66% increase over the 52 week low of $218.65.

MSCI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MSCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.12. Zacks Investment Research reports MSCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.91%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 33.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSCI at 4.16%.

