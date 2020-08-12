MSCI Inc (MSCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

MSCI Inc (MSCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $350.53, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSCI was $350.53, representing a -12.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $398.49 and a 66.65% increase over the 52 week low of $210.34.

MSCI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MSCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MSCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.93%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPG with an increase of 50.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSCI at 1.51%.

