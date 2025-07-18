MSCI Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MSCI MSCI is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 22, 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.14 per share, which has increased a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase of 13.74% from the bottom line reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $771.46 million, suggesting an increase of 8.97% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.



MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.39%. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q2 Performance

MSCI’s second-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from its growing recurring revenues and global client base. The increasing integration of Climate and ESG solutions in the investment process is likely to have expanded its clientele in the to-be-reported quarter.



The partnership with Moody’s to deliver MSCI’s ESG and sustainability data to a wider range of institutional clients has shown early success. This is expected to have contributed to the ESG segment’s organic growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, especially in Europe and Asia.



MSCI has been expanding its footprint among wealth managers, thanks to its specialized analytics tool, which is designed to address the needs of portfolio customization. This might have acted as a tailwind for the company.



MSCI is expected to have benefited from the closure of several large deals that were pushed from the first quarter to the second. These deals span multiple product lines, including index, analytics, and sustainability solutions, and are likely to have contributed meaningfully to MSCI’s revenue growth.



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, along with muted demand for sustainability and climate solutions, particularly in the United States, and regulatory complexity in Europe are expected to have affected revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Lam Research LRCX, Sensata Technologies ST and Infosys INFY are some stocks with favorable combinations.



Lam Reasearch has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lam Research is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30.



Sensata Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Sensata Technologies is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.



Infosys has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Infosys is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 23.

