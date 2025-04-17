MSCI Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MSCI MSCI is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 22.



For the first quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.87 per share, which has declined by a penny in the past 30 days. This indicates an increase of 9.94% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $739.69 million, suggesting an increase of 8.78% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.13%. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

MSCI Inc Stock Price and EPS Surprise

MSCI Inc price-eps-surprise | MSCI Inc Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play for MSCI Q1 Performance

MSCI’s first-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from its growing recurring revenues and global client base. The increasing integration of Climate and ESG solutions in the investment process is expected to have expanded its clientele in the to-be-reported quarter.



The established partnership with Moody’s to deliver MSCI’s ESG and sustainability data to a wider range of institutional clients has shown early success. The partnership with Moody’s is expected to have contributed to the ESG segment’s organic growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, especially in Europe and Asia.



MSCI has been expanding its footprint among wealth managers thanks to its specialized analytics tool, which is designed to address the needs of portfolio customization. This is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company.



Demand for custom indices and specialized portfolio construction tools is likely to have remained strong in the to-be-reported quarter. The integration of the Foxberry F9 platform into MSCI’s suite of products will enhance its ability to cater to this demand, particularly as clients look for tailored solutions.



However, MSCI is facing headwinds from foreign exchange fluctuations and cyclical pressures in some asset manager segments, alongside cancelations in the real assets segment due to client events and vendor consolidations. These factors are expected to have affected revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says on MSCI

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of -0.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Affirm AFRM, Check Point Software Technoloies CHKP and Qualcomm QCOM are some stocks with favorable combinations.



Affirm has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Affirm is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 8. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Check Point Software Technoloies has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Check Point Software Technologies is slated to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 23.



Qualcomm has an Earnings ESP of +12.16% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Qualcomm is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 30.

