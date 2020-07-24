MSCI Gearing Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MSCI MSCI is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has increased 1.8% to $1.70 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 10.4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $411.9 million, indicating an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.1%.



MSCI Inc Price and EPS Surprise

MSCI Inc price-eps-surprise | MSCI Inc Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Robust adoption of MSCI’s solutions, driven by strong demand for cost-effective investment strategies with sustainable and risk-optimized returns, is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, surging demand for custom and factor index modules, and the increasing uptake of the company’s ESG solution in the investment process, is expected to have benefited MSCI.



Notably, assets in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes increased 16.3% sequentially to $825.4 billion at the end of second-quarter 2020. Stock market recovery, supported by unprecedented stimulus amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus, is expected to have boosted asset-based fee revenue in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have affected average assets under management (AUM) in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. Moreover, retention rate is also expected to have suffered.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



MSCI has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



PerkinElmer PKI has an Earnings ESP of +22.13% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carrier Global CARR has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.



Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +4.87% and is #2 Ranked.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.