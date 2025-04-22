MSCI Earnings Results: $MSCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MSCI ($MSCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $4.00 per share, beating estimates of $3.99 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $745,830,000, missing estimates of $759,028,267 by $-13,198,267.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MSCI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MSCI Insider Trading Activity

MSCI insiders have traded $MSCI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CD BAER PETTIT (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,463,021 .

. HENRY A FERNANDEZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 8,200 shares for an estimated $4,822,021 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MSCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of MSCI stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MSCI Government Contracts

We have seen $144,797 of award payments to $MSCI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

MSCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSCI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MSCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MSCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSCI forecast page.

MSCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSCI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $692.5.

Here are some recent targets:

George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $723.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $662.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.