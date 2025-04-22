MSCI Earnings Results: $MSCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MSCI ($MSCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $4.00 per share, beating estimates of $3.99 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $745,830,000, missing estimates of $759,028,267 by $-13,198,267.
MSCI Insider Trading Activity
MSCI insiders have traded $MSCI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CD BAER PETTIT (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,463,021.
- HENRY A FERNANDEZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 8,200 shares for an estimated $4,822,021 and 0 sales.
MSCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of MSCI stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 722,114 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,275,621
- EVERGREEN QUALITY FUND GP, LTD. added 589,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,705,895
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 583,986 shares (+16353.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,397,439
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 408,894 shares (+3881.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,340,488
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 359,105 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,466,591
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 355,367 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,223,753
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 319,083 shares (+169.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,452,990
MSCI Government Contracts
We have seen $144,797 of award payments to $MSCI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MSCI FOR REAL CAPITAL ANALYTICS (RCA) FOR 12 MONTH RENEWAL SERVICE TO EQUIP THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE, AND SP...: $50,500
- SUBSCRIPTION TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) DATA.: $44,000
- PRIVATE CAPITAL BENCHMARK CALCULATOR - UNIVERSE ANALYTICS: $31,950
- IT AND TELECOM - BUSINESS APPLICATION/APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE: $18,347
MSCI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSCI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
MSCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
MSCI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSCI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $692.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $723.0 on 12/18/2024
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $662.0 on 10/29/2024
