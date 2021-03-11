Markets
MSCI

MSCI Director Benjamin DuPont To Retire - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) said Thursday that Benjamin duPont will retire from its board, and he will not stand for re-election at the company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

duPont currently serves on, and until his retirement will continue to serve on, the Compensation and Talent Management Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

The company expects to reduce the size of the Board to nine members, effective concurrent with duPont's retirement immediately following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled for April 27, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSCI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular