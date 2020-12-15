MSCI deleting 7 China firms from some indexes, retaining them in others

By Ross Kerber and Alexandra Alper

BOSTON/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc MSCI.N said on Tuesday it will delete the securities of 7 Chinese companies from some global indexes after the U.S. imposed restrictions on their purchase, even as it said it would also launch new versions of several indexes that retain the same securities.

In a press release, MSCI said companies to be deleted include China Communications Construction Co. 601800.SS, Hangzhou Hikvision 002415.SZ and CRRC Corp.601766.SS

MSCI's move follows steps by other large index providers to remove shares of companies that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump charges have ties to China's military.

In November, the White House issued an executive order banning U.S. investors from buying securities of those companies starting late next year.

China has condemned moves to exclude some companies from the lists that set the holdings of major investment funds, saying the effort runs counter to principles of market competition.

In a statement to Reuters late on Tuesday, the White House welcomed MSCI's decision without referencing its terms.

“For years American investors have unknowingly financed Chinese Communist military companies, which help the [People's Liberation Army] threaten U.S. service members," said John Ullyot, a spokesman for the White House's National Security Council. "Under President Trump’s leadership, this is coming to an end,” he said.

MSCI said it acted based on feedback from more than 100 market participants in the United States and elsewhere.

Even though non-U.S. entities may not be subject to Trump's order, MSCI said that many were concerned "the extensive presence of U.S. entities, such as commercial banks, broker-dealers, and custodians, within their chain of financial intermediaries would significantly limit their ability to transact in the impacted securities."

MSCI said it would remove the shares as of the close of business on Jan. 5. It said it would not remove securities from subsidiaries or affiliates of companies named in the order.

Further updates to control lists issued by U.S. officials could result in future delistings, MSCI said.

MSCI said that it will launch new versions of various indexes such as for emerging markets that will retain the shares in the Chinese companies in question.

"These indexes and parallel versions of current custom indexes will be available upon request," MSCI said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Alexandra Alper in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.