US Markets
MSCI

MSCI cuts some Adani group companies' free-float designations - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 09, 2023 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI has cut the free-float designations of four Adani group securities, which will impact the conglomerate's index weightings, according to a report in the Financial Times.

MSCI said it had reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and the Associated Cement Companies, the report said.

The remaining companies' free floats remain the same.

MSCI and Adani group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.