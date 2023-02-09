MSCI cuts some Adani group companies' free-float designations

By Rodrigo Campos and Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of India's Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings.

MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and the Associated Cement Companies.

The remaining companies' free floats will remain the same.

The changes come into effect on March 1.

Adani group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

