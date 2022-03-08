US Markets
MSCI cuts Russia’s ESG Government rating to lowest level

Simon Jessop Reuters
MSCI Inc, which ranks companies and countries on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, said on Tuesday it had downgraded Russia's "ESG Government" rating to its lowest level of 'CCC', effective immediately.

"This move reflects the further financial isolation of Russia in the last week and that we see higher uncertainty around key metrics because annual input data used in our model do not yet capture Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," it said.

