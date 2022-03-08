MSCI cuts Russia’s ESG Government rating to lowest level

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc MSCI.N, which ranks companies and countries on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, said on Tuesday it had downgraded Russia's "ESG Government" rating to its lowest level of 'CCC', effective immediately.

"This move reflects the further financial isolation of Russia in the last week and that we see higher uncertainty around key metrics because annual input data used in our model do not yet capture Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," it said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.