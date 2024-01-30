MSCI Ascends 8% Following Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI), a provider of critical decision support tools to investment firms, are rising more than 8% Tuesday morning after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $403.38 million, or $5.07 per share from$214.97 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MSCI reported adjusted earnings of $292.21 million or $3.68 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.29 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $690.11 million from $576.21 million last year. The consensus estimate stood at $662.73 million.

MSCI is at $599.22 currently. It has traded in the range of $451.55 - $607.48 in the last 52 weeks.

