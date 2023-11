MSCI announces results of quarterly index review

Adds detail of announcement on paragraphs 3-6

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI MSCI.N said on Tuesday that 46 securities will be added to and 69 deleted from its widely-followed MSCI ACWI stock index, while 14 will be added and two deleted from its frontier markets stock index.

Changes will be implemented as of the market close on Nov. 30, MSCI announced in its quarterly index review.

The three largest additions to the MSCI ACWI from developed markets will be Vertiv Holdings VRT.N and Celsius Holdings CELH.O from the United States, and Italy’s Leonardo LDOF.MI.

The three largest additions from emerging markets will be India’s Tata Motors TAMO.NS, Indonesia’s Amman Mineral International AMMN.JK and CGN Power Co 003816.SZ from China.

The three largest additions to the Frontier Markets Index will be Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank VPB.HM, Oman International Development & Investment Company OMVS.OM and Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie BCI.CS.

MSCI said it will add 10 and delete 45 securities to its China A Onshore indexes, with CGN Power Co, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare 688271.SS and Empyrean Technology Co 301269.SZ the largest by market capitalization. It will also add 16 and delete 25 securities from the MSCI China All Shares Index. The largest additions will be these same companies.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.