MSCI Announces Pricing Of Its $500 Mln Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

October 31, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Friday announced the pricing of its registered public offering of $500 million of 5.150 percent senior unsecured notes due 2036 at an issue price of 99.650 percent.

The company offered interest of 5.150 percent per annum, which will be payable in cash semi-annually, beginning on March 15, 2026.

The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, potential repurchases of its common stock, investments and acquisitions.

The offering is expected to settle on November 6, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, MSCI is trading at $579.21, down 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

