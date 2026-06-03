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MSCI Announces Appointment Of Kashi Kakarla As Chief Technology Officer

June 03, 2026 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced the appointment of Kashi Kakarla as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product Engineering, effective June 22.

Most recently, he led technology and engineering for the Intuit Small Business Platform.

At MSCI, Kakarla will lead product technology and engineering across all product lines and client segments. He will also lead the establishment of a new MSCI office in Silicon Valley as an innovation and talent center.

In the pre-market hours, MSCI is trading at $630.39, up 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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