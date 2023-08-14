News & Insights

MSCI acquires remaining stake in data solutions provider Burgiss for $697 mln in cash

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

August 14, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI Inc MSCI.N on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 66% of The Burgiss Group, a New Jersey-based provider of data and analytics solutions for investors, for $697 million in cash.

MSCI said it anticipates funding the purchase consideration from existing liquidity sources.

In 2020, it invested $190 million in Burgiss for a significant minority investment.

