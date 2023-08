Aug 14 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc MSCI.N on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 66% of The Burgiss Group for $697 million in cash.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.