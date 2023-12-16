News & Insights

World Markets

MSC ships to divert transit from Red Sea after attack

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

December 16, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA ships will not transit the Suez Canal eastbound and westbound, after an attack on one of its container ships on Dec. 15, the shipping giant said in a statement.

The container ship MSC PALATIUM III was attacked at while transiting the Red Sea under sub charter to Messina Line. No injuries were reported, but the vessel suffered some fire damage and has been taken out of service, the statement added.

Some services will be rerouted to go via the Cape of Good Hope.

The company expects the disruption to impact the sailing schedules by several days of vessels booked for Suez transit.

Yemen's Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes in recent weeks and firing drones and missiles at Israel, saying they aim to support the Palestinians as the Islamist group Hamas and Israel wage war in Gaza.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.