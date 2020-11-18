MSC Industrial's (MSM) Board Okays Special Cash Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM announced rewards for its shareholders in the form of a special cash dividend. This announcement is reflective of the company’s shareholder-friendly policies.



It is worth noting here that the company is engaged in the distribution of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and metalworking products as well as providing related services. These products and services are primarily provided to industrial customers in the United States.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, the company’s board of directors approved $3.50 per share of special dividend to be paid to shareholders of record as of Dec 1, 2020. This disbursement will be made on Dec 15, 2020, while the ex-dividend date has been fixed on Nov 30, 2020.



Funds raised through revolving credit facilities will be used to pay $195 million required for the special cash dividend reward. This, in turn, is expected to make the company more leveraged.



Notably, its long-term debts were $497 million, exiting fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended August 2020), down 25.5% from the previous quarter. Cash and cash equivalents decreased 64.6% sequentially to $125.2 million.

Sound Shareholder-Friendly Policies

MSC Industrial is committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks.



Its regular cash dividend payout increased from $145.7 million in fiscal 2019 (ended August 2019) to $166.5 million in fiscal 2020. Also, the company’s special dividend payouts were $277.6 million in fiscal 2020. Share repurchases by MSC Industrial totaled $3.4 million in fiscal 2020 versus $84.6 million in fiscal 2019.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimates

With a $4.7-billion market capitalization, MSC Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past three months, the company’s shares gained 30.8% as compared with the industry’s growth of 31.4%.









Also, the company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings increased 4.1% to $4.56 for fiscal 2021 (ending August 2021) and 2.3% to $4.94 for fiscal 2022 (ending August 2022). Also, the consensus estimate for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending November 2020) grew 7.1% to $1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Three better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC, DMC Global Inc. BOOM and SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE. While Altra Industrial presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both DMC Global and SiteOne Landscape carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 30 days, current-year earnings estimates for these companies have moved north. Further, the earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 77.55% for Altra Industrial, 180% for DMC Global and 27.06% for SiteOne Landscape.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



DMC Global Inc. (BOOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.