MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (MSM) reported third quarter net income attributable to MSC of $95.2 million, down 4.5% from prior year. Earnings per share was $1.69 compared to $1.78. Adjusted EPS was $1.74 compared to $1.82, last year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.75, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $1.05 billion, up 10% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.02 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.