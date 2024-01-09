News & Insights

MSC Industrial Supply Q1 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

January 09, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) reported that its first-quarter net income to MSC declined to $69.4 million from $81.3 million, last year. EPS was $1.22 compared to $1.45. Adjusted EPS declined to $1.25 from $1.48. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales were $954.0 million, decreased 0.4% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $972.06 million in revenue.

