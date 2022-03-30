MSC Industrial Supply Co. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Net Sales Up 11.4%

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) reported second quarter adjusted EPS of $1.29 compared to $1.03, a year ago, a 25.2% increase. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to MSC increased to $69.9 million from $18.1 million, prior year. EPS was $1.25 compared to $0.32.

Net sales were $862.5 million, an increase of 11.4% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $855.96 million in revenue.

Kristen Actis-Grande, CFO, said, "Strong top line growth combined with gross margin execution and Mission Critical cost savings resulted in 11.6% adjusted operating margin and 22.4% adjusted incremental margin over the prior year fiscal second quarter. With the building momentum, we are adding a low double-digit growth tier to our fiscal 2022 annual adjusted operating margin framework with a corresponding annual adjusted operating margin between 12.5% and 13.1%. Should recent trends continue, we expect to be in that range."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.