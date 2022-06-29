Markets
MSM

MSC Industrial Q3 Profit Tops Consensus; Sales Up 10.7%, But Misses View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) reported Q3 net income of $99.7 million or $1.78 per share compared to $94.4 million or $1.68 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $102.2 million or $1.82 per share versus $80.2 million or $1.42 per share in the prior year period.

Net sales for the quarter increased 10.7% to $958.6 million from $866.3 million generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.74 per share on revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal third quarter is another proof point of the building momentum inside of our Company. We achieved double-digit average daily sales growth, roughly 500 basis points above the Industrial Production ("IP") index..."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular