MSC Industrial Q3 Earnings Beat on Price Gains & Volume Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.43 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.72%. The bottom line increased 32.4% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of $1.44 compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.02.

Net sales were $1.05 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion by 1.74%. Sales increased 7.8% year over year, driven by stronger average daily sales, price benefits and a return to volume growth. Average daily sales increased 7.8% year over year and came in above the company’s quarterly outlook range.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

MSC Industrial’s Margins Expand Y/Y

The cost of goods sold increased 7.5% year over year to $617 million. Gross profit moved up 8.2% to $430 million. The gross margin was 41.1% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 41%.

Operating expenses rose 3.6% year over year to $324 million in the fiscal third quarter. Adjusted operating income amounted to $111 million, up 27.5% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin expanded 160 basis points to 10.6%, supported by higher sales, gross margin gains and savings from headcount actions taken over the past 12 months.

MSM’s Customer Channels Show Broad Gains

Core and Other Customers grew 8% year over year, while Public Sector sales were also up 8%. National Accounts increased 7%, reflecting improvement in a channel that the company highlighted as showing notable progress.

Solutions-related sales also gained momentum. Sales to customers with an In-Plant program increased 16% and represented 21% of the total sales. Sales through vending machines rose 15% and accounted for 20% of sales, underscoring continued traction in MSC’s embedded customer solutions.

MSC Industrial’s Cash & Debt Position

MSM had cash and cash equivalents of $74 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2026 compared with $56 million at the end of fiscal 2025. It generated cash flow from operating activities of $225.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared with $253.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

The company’s long-term debt was $90 million at the end of the reported quarter, down from $169 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

MSM’s Outlook Signals Momentum

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, MSC Industrial expects average daily year-over-year sales growth of 6.5-8.5%. The mid-point assumes July and August average daily sales improving around 8% year over year, implying volume improvement.

The company expects an adjusted operating margin of 10-10.8% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

MSC Industrial Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 43% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.

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MSM’s Zacks Rank

MSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Industrial Services Stocks Awaiting Results

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grainger’s earnings per share is pegged at $11.16 for the second quarter, implying growth of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Grainger’s total sales is pinned at $4.94 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN is anticipated to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudson’s earnings per share is pegged at 17 cents for the second quarter, implying a decline of 26% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Hudson Industrial’s total sales is pinned at $73.7 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.39 for the fiscal second quarter. The company reported earnings of $2.86 in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s total sales is pinned at $1.55 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

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MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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