MSC Industrial (MSM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 29, 2023, before the opening bell.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.4%. The same for earnings per share is pegged at $1.75, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 3.8%. Earnings estimates have been unchanged over the past 60 days.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

Q2 Results

In the last reported quarter, MSC Industrial’s revenues and earnings improved on a year-over-year basis. The top lines and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has surpassed the consensus estimate in all four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.

Factors to Note

Around 70% of MSC Industrial’s revenues came from sales in the manufacturing sector. The recent contraction in the manufacturing sector is expected to have been reflected in the company’s fiscal third-quarter top line.

Per the Federal Reserve, industrial production edged down 0.2% in May following increases of 0.1% and 0.5% in March and April respectively. Manufacturing output inched up 0.1% in May, down from 1% in April. In March, manufacturing output had declined 0.7%.

General economic uncertainty has led to a slowdown in orders. However, the impacts of recent acquisitions and pricing initiatives are likely to have negated some of this impact on the company’s top-line performance.

The company’s “Mission Critical” project, which had been initiated to accelerate market share capture and improve profitability through fiscal 2023, has been contributing to its earnings. In fiscal 2022, MSM achieved its target of $25 million in savings from the project.

It is targeting another $15 million in fiscal 2023 and believes that it is on track to exceed its goal of $100 million in savings by the fiscal 2023-end. Part of this benefit is likely to have been reflected in the third-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

These savings, along with the company’s pricing actions, are anticipated to have negated the impacts of inflated raw material, labor and freight costs in the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MSC Industrial this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: MSM has an Earnings ESP of -0.35%.

Zacks Rank: MSC Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 31.8% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s 30.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

