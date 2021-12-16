MSC Industrial (MSM) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 22, before the opening bell.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $837 million, indicating a marginal year-over-year growth of 8.4%. The same for earnings per share stands at $1.18, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 7.3%. The estimates for earnings have gone down 1% for the past 30 days.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, MSC Industrial’s revenues and earnings both improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom-line figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, sales missed the same. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.87%, on average.

Factors to Note

Around 70% of the MSC Industrial’s revenues came from sales in the manufacturing sector. The expansion in the manufacturing sector in the September to November period might get reflected in the company’s fiscal first-quarter top line. Increased sales through its e-commerce platform, and higher sales of non-safety and non-janitorial product lines fueled by its growth initiatives as well as pricing actions are likely to have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



The company’s “Mission Critical” project that had been initiated to accelerate market share capture and improve profitability over the period through the fiscal year 2023 has been contributing to its earnings. Overall for fiscal 2022, the company expects a saving of around $25 million. Part of this benefit is likely to get reflected in the fiscal first-quarter results. This savings, along with the company’s pricing actions might have negated the impact of inflated raw material, labor and freight costs in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MSC Industrial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: MSC Industrial has an Earnings ESP of +0.34%.



Zacks Rank: MSC Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 0.4% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 40.3%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Boot Barn BOOT is likely to register a bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days at $1.98 per share. It suggests a 98% improvement from the year-ago period’s tally.



Boot Barn has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. Its shares have surged 177% so far this year. BOOT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 3% in the past month to 74 cents per share. The projection suggests a rise of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Interactive Brokers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.16%, on average. The company’s shares have gained 25.6% year-to-date.



Charles Schwab SCHW currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up 1% in the past 30 days to 84 cents per share. The projection suggests growth of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Charles Schwab has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.65%, on average. Its shares have appreciated 53.9% so far this year.

