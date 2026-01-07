MSC Industrial (MSM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2025, MSC Industrial (MSM) reported revenue of $965.68 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $964.49 million, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales Days : 62 versus 62 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 62 versus 62 estimated by nine analysts on average. Total Company ADS Percent Change : 4% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Sales (ADS) : $15.6 million compared to the $15.55 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $15.6 million compared to the $15.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. Days Sales Outstanding: 42 versus 40 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how MSC Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MSC Industrial have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

