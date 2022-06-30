MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Top Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended on May 28, 2022) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. The bottom line improved 28% year over year on the back of double-digit average daily sales growth and strong price realization.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of $1.78 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.68.



MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $959 million in the quarter under review, up 1.7% from $866 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $963 million.

Operational Update

The cost of goods sold increased 9.5% year over year to $547 million. Gross profit was up 12% to $411 million. Gross margin came in at 43% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 42%.



Adjusted operating expenses rose 5% year over year to $271 million during the fiscal third quarter. Adjusted operating income amounted to $140 million, up 28% from $109 million. Adjusted operating margin came in at 14.6% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 12.6%.

Financial Position

MSC Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2022 compared with $40 million at the end of fiscal 2021. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of $135 million in the nine months ended on May 28, 2022, compared with the prior-year quarter’s $139 million.



The company’s long-term debt was $539 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, down from $584 million at fiscal 2021-end.



MSC Industrial expects double-digit average daily sales growth to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Price Performance

MSC Industrial’s shares have lost 10.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 32.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

