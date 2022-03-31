MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Up Y/Y

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended on Feb 26, 2022) adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The bottom-line figure improved 25% year over year on the back of strong top-line performance, price increase actions and Mission Critical cost savings.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $1.25 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 32 cents.



MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $863 million in the quarter under review, up 11% from $774 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $865 million. The company recorded average daily sales growth of 7.9%.

Operational Update

Cost of goods sold increased 4% year over year to $496 million. Gross profit was up 24% to $366 million. Gross margin came in at 42% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 38%.



Adjusted operating expenses rose 9% year over year to $266 million during the fiscal second quarter. Adjusted operating income amounted to $100 million, up 25% from $81 million. Adjusted operating margin came in at 11.6% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10.4%.

Financial Position

MSC Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $42 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2022 compared with $40 million at the end of fiscal 2021. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of $57 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $119 million.



The company’s long-term debt was $584 million at the end of the quarter, unchanged from fiscal 2021-end.

Price Performance

MSC Industrial’s shares have gained 5.4% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 2.5%.



