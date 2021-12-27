MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q1

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended as of Nov 27, 2021) adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The bottom-line figure improved 13% year over year on the back of strong top-line performance and its cost control measures. The company’s Mission Critical program delivered savings worth $10 million in the quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $1.188 in quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 69 cents.



MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $849 million in the quarter under review, up 10% from $772 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837 million. The company delivered average daily sales growth of nearly 500 basis points above the Industrial Production Index.

Operational Update

Cost of goods sold increased 11% year over year to $496 million. Gross profit was up 9% to $353 million from the year-earlier quarter. Gross margin came in at 41.6%, down 30 basis points year over year.



Adjusted operating expenses rose 8% year over year to $256.6 million during the fiscal first quarter. Adjusted operating income in the reported quarter amounted to $96 million, up 13% from the prior-year quarter’s $85 million. Operating margin came in at 11.3% in the reported quarter compared with last year quarter’s 11.0%.

Financial Position

MSC Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $63 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2022 compared with $40 million at the end of fiscal 2021. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of $58 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $103 million.



The company’s long-term debt was $558 million at the end of the quarter, down from $584 million at fiscal 2021-end.

Price Performance

MSC Industrial’s shares have fallen 0.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 39.6%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MSC Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



