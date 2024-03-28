MSC Industrial (MSM) Buys SMRT's Intellectual Property Assets

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM announced that it acquired intellectual property assets from Schmitz Manufacturing Research & Technology LLC (“SMRT”) relating to its technology solutions for the U.S. manufacturing industry. This move will enable MSM to accelerate innovation across its competitive metalworking products and solutions by integrating SMTR's technical expertise.



SMRT is based in Knoxville, TN, and specializes in machining dynamics and mechanical vibrations. SMRT consults with industry and government partners, and has established itself as a global leader in mechanical, aerospace and manufacturing engineering.



With SMRT's intellectual property assets, MSM plans to develop and deploy technologies for the U.S. machinery sector that will reduce customers' manufacturing costs, boost capacity through speed improvements and enhance shop floor efficiency.



MSM has been active on the acquisition front. In January 2024, it acquired a metalworking distributor, KAR Industrial Inc. This move expands MSM’s metalworking footprint in Canada.



MSM reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. The bottom line fell 19% year over year. MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $935 million in the quarter under review, down 2.8% from $962 million in the year-ago quarter.

