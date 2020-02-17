MSC Industrial In Deal With Oak Ridge National Labs To Advance US Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) said that it reached a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to advance manufacturing in the United States.

The company noted that the two-year agreement will focus on improving milling performance on new Computer Numerical Control machine tools through the use of impact-testing software.

As per the project, MSC's metalworking experts will work with manufacturing customers to optimize their CNC machine tools and to collect data that will be used to build tool models for industry use in the future.

