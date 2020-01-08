MSC Industrial Guides Q2 Outlook Below View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) provided earnings and sales outlook for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.97 to $1.03 per share on net sales between $781 million and $798 million. At the midpoint, average daily sales are expected to decrease roughly 2.5 percent compared to last year's second quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share on sales of $812.99 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

