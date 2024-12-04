News & Insights

Stocks

MSC Industrial downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Stephens

December 04, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial (MSM) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $85. Since earnings, shares have moved about 9% higher, aided by post-election enthusiasm as the company should benefit from any tariff-driven inflation and/or stimulus of the U.S. manufacturing base, the analyst tells investors. However, the nearer-term trends appear challenged, with PMI continuing to languish well below 50, and shares are now sitting just under the firm’s $85 price target notes the analyst, who expects shares to “remain range-bound in the mid-$80s.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.